SAN FRANCISCO — Nihonmachi Little Friends (NLF) will hold its fourth “Big Steps for Little Friends 5K Run/Walk” on Sunday, Oct. 22, at Lindley Meadows on JFK Drive near 30th Avenue in Golden Gate Park.

Proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit the children’s programs of NLF and their building project, the Plant a Seed Campaign (PASC).

NLF is a nonprofit community-based organization providing bilingual and multicultural preschool and K-5th grade after-school programs to over 200 children annually, in the heart of San Francisco’s Japantown since 1975. The PASC oversaw the construction of the new preschool addition to its historic Julia Morgan-designed Issei Women’s Building. The expansion consists of an entry-level lower floor, a full first-floor preschool classroom and a rooftop playground with children’s garden.

The new site opened on May 22 and fundraising is continuing to assist with the full development of the rooftop playground and garden.

Registration is $10 for children (17 and under), $20 for adults is $20 in advance, $30 for adults on the day of the event. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Register at www.nlfchildcare.org.

The 5K run will start at 9 a.m. with check-in beginning at 8 a.m. Walkers will start at 9:30 a.m., with check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m., and will conclude by 11 a.m. Following the run and walk, participants can enjoy breakfast/brunch refreshments, meet up with old and new friends, or participant in some zumba, all in Lindley Meadows. Each participant will be entered into a drawing for an iPad Mini.

Zumba will be provided by licensed instructor and proud mother of two Angie Hirano, who currently teaches at the Oakland Y and Lake Merritt Dance Center in Oakland. Her mission is to motivate people to live a happier and healthier lifestyle through the zumba fitness program. She is also leading a community fundraising effort to raise money for local nonprofit agencies serving people in need. Zumbathon charity events highlight local zumba instructors who collaborate talents and give back to the community.

Contributions to NLF or its Plant a Seed Campaign can be made online through NLF’s website, or mailed directly to NLF at 1830 Sutter St., San Francisco, CA 94115. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. For more information, contact NLF at (415) 922-8898 or [email protected]