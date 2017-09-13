Bonsai Demonstration at Nakaoka Center

GARDENA — Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai will present a saikei/bonsai demonstration with Jason Saito on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Saito has been into bonsai for about six years with his primary focus on saikei — small-scale stone and tree landscapes usually planted in a small forest pot. He has studied under Frank Goya, Al Nelson, Mel Ikeda, and John Wang.

Saito is an active member of Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai and is usually seen behind the camera documenting the club’s bonsai demonstrations, and sending out the monthly newsletter. The club is grateful for his passionate commitment.

He will be discussing the history and art of saikei as well as tips and techniques for creating landscape scenery.

For more information, visit www.daiichibonsaikai.com.