Documentary Focuses on Parents of Gay Children

TORRANCE — “Anyone and Everyone” (57 minutes) will be screened on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance.

Connected by having a son or daughter who is gay, parents across the country discuss their experiences in this documentary. Filmmaker Susan Polis Schutz depicts families from all walks of life. Individuals from such diverse origins as Japanese, Bolivian, and Cherokee, as well as religions such as Mormon, Catholic, and Hindu, share intimate accounts of how their children revealed that they’re homosexual and discuss their responses.

The parents also talk about struggling with the pain their sons and daughters have dealt with, such as not being accepted by relatives and/or friends and being ostracized by religious congregations.

Harold and Ellen Kameya, who appear in the documentary, will attend the program.

Co-presented by Faith UMC’s Social Action Committee and Greater Los Angeles JACL.

For more information, contact Louise Sakamoto at (310) 327-3169 or [email protected]