Fathom Events Presents ‘Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro’

Hayao Miyazaki’s directorial debut film, “Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro” (1979), is coming to U.S. cinemas nationwide for a special two-day event.

The dubbed version will be shown Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. and the subtitled version will be shown Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at selected theaters.

Lupin and Jigen successfully rob a casino of millions, but only to find that the money is counterfeit. Lupin notices how well the money is forged and decides to make his next target the possible source of the forgery, Cagliostro.

They enter the country and run into a car chase between a group of men after a girl in a wedding dress. Lupin, who loves girls, decides to abruptly make a detour to assist the bride in her escape. They successfully outrun the men but have an accident.

Lupin goes unconscious but wakes up to find a ring with the royal crest of Cagliostro in a white glove from the bride.

This exciting two-hour event also features never-before-seen special footage with creator comments and intro from acclaimed filmmaker John Lasseter.

For the nearest theaters, go to http://fathomevents.com/miyazaki and enter your zip code.