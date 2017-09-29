FDR Presidential Library to Present Hirahara Camp Photos

HYDE PARK, N.Y. — The Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum will present “Close-ups of Time Forgotten: The WSU Hirahara Photos Created in a Secret World War II Underground Darkroom” on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. (reception at 6 p.m.) in the Henry A. Wallace Center at the FDR Presidential Library and Home.

Attendees are invited to view the Roosevelt Library’s new special exhibit, “Images of Internment: The Incarceration of Japanese Americans During World War II,” free of charge following the program. This is a free public event but registration is required. Visit www.fdrlibrary.org to register.

Patti Hirahara of Anaheim is the last-born descendant of the Hirahara family in the U.S. and a third generation photographer. Her family’s unique story of how her grandfather George Hirahara built a secret photo darkroom and mini photo studio under his family’s barrack apartment 15-9-A in Heart Mountain, Wyo. and produced a collection of over 2,000 photographs is relatively unknown.

From 1943 to 1945, George and his high school-aged son Frank C. Hirahara took and processed what is considered to be the largest private collection of photos taken at this Japanese American incarceration camp.

Being in America since 1907 from Wakayama Prefecture, three generations of the Hirahara family came from Yakima, Wash., where George ran the Pacific Hotel before their wartime incarceration. Her family, while in Heart Mountain, ordered their camera equipment and supplies from the Montgomery Ward and Sears Roebuck mail-order catalogs.

In 2010, Patti Hirahara donated her grandfather’s and father’s Heart Mountain photographs to Washington State University, Frank’s alma mater. A National Park Service grant the following year funded the collection’s digitization and preservation —giving the public access to the documented weddings, cultural events, sports, funerals and more that took place under barbed wire and the watchful eyes of guards.

Since then, the collection’s images have been part of ground-breaking projects delving into the history of the Japanese American incarceration. These have included the Emmy Award-winning documentary “Witness: The Legacy of Heart Mountain,” co-produced by ABC7 Los Angeles Eyewitness News anchor David Ono and Emmy Award-winning TV editor and videographer Jeff MacIntyre; and “Allegiance,” a Broadway musical inspired by the personal experiences of actor George Takei.

Dr. Trevor James Bond, co-director of the Center for Digital Scholarship and Curation and associate dean for Digital Initiatives and Special Collections at the Washington State University Libraries, will introduce the WSU George and Frank C. Hirahara Collection and its donor, Patti Hirahara.

During this evening program, Hirahara will present and discuss some of the most iconic photos in the collection while exploring the efforts of two extraordinary men who documented their lives as Japanese Americans incarcerated at Heart Mountain. Their work is now part of the FDR Library’s “Images of Internment” exhibition.

