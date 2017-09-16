A mural created by Isabel Peinado, 15, depicting 16 inspirational women throughout history was unveiled on Aug. 26 in Boyle Heights. “Empowerment,” which took about 600 hours to prepare and paint, features historical and contemporary figures — women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony, civil rights activist Rosa Parks, “Farewell to Manzanar” author Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston, Nobel Peace Prize-winning women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai, United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, painter Frida Kahlo, author and activist Helen Keller, Princess Diana, the slain singer Selena, feminist nun Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and Mae Jemison, the first African American woman astronaut to travel into space. Two figures represent all mothers and little girls. Isabel, who attends Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, said, “I hope this mural inspires little girls to choose any profession or calling they decide.” (MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

Tags