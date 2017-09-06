JA, Muslim American Communities to Show Solidarity in Venice

On Sunday, Sept. 10, “1000 Cranes: Solidarity, Vigilance and Peace” will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument on the northwest corner of Venice and Lincoln in Venice.

Join the Venice-West L.A. JACL and Camp Musubi to show solidarity with the Muslim American community and stand together against racial prejudice and injustices. The 16th anniversary of 9/11 and the 75th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066 are poignant reminders to remain vigilant and speak out against xenophobic rhetoric and actions.

A special presentation of 1,000 origami cranes will be made to the King Fahad Mosque of Culver City as a symbol of friendship and community solidarity against racial prejudice, Islamophobia and injustices.

Featured keynote speakers are community activist and former Assemblymember Warren Furutani and Tanzila “Taz” Ahmed, Muslim American activist and co-creator of the podcast #GoodMuslimBadMuslim. Taiko performance by Nakama Daiko. Sponsored by Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin.

The VJAMM marks the site of where 1,000 persons of Japanese ancestry from Venice, Santa Monica, and Malibu reported to after being forcibly removed from their homes. They were then sent directly to the Manzanar incarceration camp during World War II.

Note: Street parking is limited. Carpooling/ridesharing and arriving early are recommended. Seating is limited and is prioritized for elders and those with limited mobility.

To RSVP, go to the event’s Facebook page. For more information on the JACL chapter, visit www.venicewlajacl.org.