Kimochi’s Car Show in San Mateo This Saturday

SAN MATEO — Kimochi Inc.’s seventh annual Show ‘n’ Shine Car Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at College of San Mateo, 1700 W. Hillsdale Blvd. in San Mateo.

The show will feature cars of all makes and models up to 1976, from classics to street rods to muscle cars and trucks. Awards will be given in five categories.

The event will take place in the main campus parking lot, adjacent to the San Mateo Farmers’ Market. There were more than 80 registered cars at last year’s show and a minimum of 100 is expected this year.

Kimochi will be selling its famous Teriburger — a popular item at the Cherry Blossom Festival and the Nihonmachi Street Fair.

Raffle prizes will include gift certificates for the Blackhawk Museum, Divisadero Carwash, Happy Hollow Park & Zoo, In-N-Out Burger, The Fish Market, Trader Joe’s, Urban Putt, Winchester Mystery House, San Francisco Zoo, and more.

Fun for the whole family. Admission for spectators is free.

Founded in 1971, Kimochi is a nonprofit senior service agency in San Francisco. The car show acts as the primary outreach tool and introduction to the agency as it continues its expansion of services to San Mateo. The mission of Kimochi is to provide a continuum of culturally sensitive programs and services to all seniors and their families to preserve their dignity and independence.

For more information, call (415) 931-2294 or visit www.kimochi-inc.org.