Kizuna Announces 2017 Showdown

Kizuna’s 6th Annual Showdown will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

Come for a fun-filled night featuring a huge list of games for the whole family, tons of raffle prizes, and great food.

Showdown aims to bring community together for a night of competition for members of all ages. Some of last year’s games included Ultimate Jan-Ken-Pon, Guess the E-MOVI, Hashtag Scavenger Hunt, and Bingo (of course!). Anyone who took part in last year’s Showdown or any of the past five years will tell you this event is a blast.

Sponsorships and general admission tickets are currently available. New this year is a special ticket price for anyone 25 and under. All proceeds will go towards Kizuna’s Japanese American youth programs and products that cover culture, heritage, history, and community.

Kizuna is a nonprofit founded in 2011 with the goal of educating, engaging, and empowering the next generation of Japanese American community leaders. The organization currently serves over 1,000 youth each year, ranging from elementary school students to young professionals.

Ticket prices are $50 for general admission and $35 for anyone age 25 or under.

For sponsorship details or more information about Showdown, visit kizuna-la.org/support/showdown or contact Megan Nagasaki at [email protected] or (213) 973-4465, ext. 7.