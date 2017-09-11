LASD Seeking Public’s Help in Locating At-Risk Senior

LANCASTER — Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Tom “Tommy” Ikuta, a 75-year-old Japanese American male who was last seen on Monday, Sept. 4, at about 11 p.m., when he left his residence in the 43000 block of 7th Street East in Lancaster.

Ikuta is described as 5’02”, 95 pounds, with black/grey hair, brown eyes and front top and bottom teeth missing. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans and driving a light blue 1989 Ford Mustang Convertible, license number 7RLE263.

Ikuta frequents the San Fernando area and is known to be forgetful. His family has not heard from him.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit, Detective Abraham or Sergeant Nunez at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the P3 Mobile App on Google play or the App Store, or go online to http://lacrimestoppers.org.