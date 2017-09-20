Last Call for Toyota Museum in Torrance

TORRANCE — The Toyota USA Automobile Museum, located at 19600 Van Ness Ave. in Torrance, is closing its doors this week.

Tours are being held Thursday, Sept. 21, from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. (last tour begins at 3:30 p.m.) and Friday, Sept. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (last tour begins at 8 p.m.) by appointment only. Admission is free.

For appointments, email date, time and number in party to Susan Sanborn, curator, at [email protected] or call (310) 468-4728.

According to the museum’s website (www.toyotamuseum.com), “Toyota’s rich U.S. history spans more than 55 years. To honor that journey of continued excellence, we have created a showcase of our most memorable automobiles. These vintage vehicles trace Toyota’s amazing impact on America, starting as an unknown company in 1957 to becoming one of today’s leading automakers. We invite you to learn more about Toyota’s history and see how the museum embodies the Spirit of Toyota: Moving America Forward.”