Linkin Park to Honor Bandmate’s Legacy

Linkin Park has announced a special show in honor of its late lead singer, Chester Bennington.

The one-night-only celebration will take place in Los Angeles at the legendary Hollywood Bowl on Friday, Oct. 27. The band will be joined by a number of other artists for an unforgettable night of music to honor the man that touched the lives of so many around the world.

“We will be playing, laughing, and crying together … in honor of Chester. Love you guys,” tweeted bandmate Mike Shinoda.

Public ticket sales start Friday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. Los Angeles time on Ticketmaster: http://lprk.co/oct27

LP Underground members have access to pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, September 19, at 12 p.m. Los Angeles time. Details: http://lprk.co/lputix

Bennington, 41, killed himself July 20 in his Palos Verdes Estates home. He died on the birthday of his close friend Chris Cornell, lead singer of the rock bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, who committed suicide on May 18. Before Bennington’s death, Linkin Park had planned to go on tour starting July 27.

At the same time Bennington’s body was discovered, but before news of his death became public, Linkin Park released the music video for the newest single from its seventh studio album, “One More Light.” In “Talking to Myself,” the third track from the album, Bennington addresses his history of substance abuse from the perspective of his wife.

To see the video, directed by Joe Hahn and Mark Fiore, go to http://lprk.co/OMLvideo.