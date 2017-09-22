JAPANESE 日本語

Mitsuba Ensemble at Faith UMC

TORRANCE — The Mitsuba Ensemble and friends will perform on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2:30 p.m.) at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance (next to Nijiya Market).

Songs will include “Akatonbo,” Sen no Kaze ni Natte,” “Shourou Nagashi,” “Ave Maria,” “Pie Jesu,” and “Chiquitita.”

Guest singers: Carefree Mix, Koji Ito. Piano: Satoko Adachi.

Admission is free. For more information, call M. Hataye at (949) 457-8191, N. Uenishi at (310) 756-3114, or K. Kosaka at (310) 561-3029.

