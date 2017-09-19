GKIDs’ Studio Ghibli Fest 2017 continues with “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” (1984) on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed), Monday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. (subtitled) and Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. (dubbed) at selected theaters nationwide.

This is considered by many to be Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki’s masterwork, and there are few films, animated or otherwise, of such sweeping scope and grandeur. Living in a devastated future world decimated by atmospheric poisons and swarming with gigantic insects, Nausicaä is a young princess, both brave and innocent, whose love for all living things and passionate determination to understand the processes of nature lead her into terrible danger, sacrifice, and eventual triumph.

The English-dubbed cast includes Alison Lohman, Uma Thurman, Patrick Stewart, Edward James Olmos, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Sarandon.

To find a theater in your area, go to www.fathomevents.com and enter your zip code.

The series continues with Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” (Oct. 29-30, Nov. 1) and “Howl’s Moving Castle” (Nov. 26-27 and 29). For both films, the first screening (dubbed) is at 12:55 p.m., the second screening (subtitled) is at 7 p.m. and the third screening (dubbed) is at 7 p.m.