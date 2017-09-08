‘Napping Princess’ at Playhouse 7, Monica Film Center

The animated feature “Napping Princess” (2017, 112 minutes) is playing through Sept. 14 at Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena, and Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St. in Santa Monica.

The latest film from visionary director Kenji Kamiyama (“Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex”) is a thrilling sci-fi fantasy set it the near future. It follows the journey of a young girl, Kokone, and her friend Morio as they set out to find Kokone’s missing father, who has been accused of a crime. Kokone soon realizes she must tap into a world only accessible through her dreams in order to solve the mystery.

“It takes a special, innovative, spectacular kind of film to simultaneously invite comparisons with ‘Sailor Moon,’ ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ and ‘Primer,’” said Tara Brady of The Irish Times.

The film, whose Japanese title is “Hirune-Hime: Watashi no Monogatari,” features the voices of Mitsuki Takahata, Shinnosuke Mitsushima and Yosuke Eguchi. The voice cast of the English version includes Brina Palencia, Chri Niosi and Doug Erholtz.

Showtimes: Playhouse 7 — 1:10 and 7 p.m. daily. Monica Film Center — 1:40, 4:30, 7:20 and 10 p.m. daily, with 11 a.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday.

The 1:10 p.m. screenings at Playhouse 7 and the 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. screenings at Monica Film Center will be dubbed in English. All other screenings are in Japanese with English subtitles.

For more information call (310) 478-3836 or visit www.laemmle.com.