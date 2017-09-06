‘Never Forget’ to Commemorate EO 9066 Anniversary

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Japanese American Citizens League will present “Never Forget: One Nation Gala” on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Sheraton Four Points Hotel, 8110 Aero Dr. in San Diego.

This commemoration of the 75th anniversary of President Franklin Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066, which authorized the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans, will recognize:

– Norman Y. Mineta, who has been an advocate for civil rights as a congressman, as secretary of commerce under President Bill Clinton, as secretary of transportation under President George W. Bush, and as a private citizen.

– Civil rights attorneys Dale Minami and Peter Irons, who reopened the Supreme Court cases of Fred Korematsu, Gordon Hirabayashi and Minoru Yasui, three Nisei who challenged the constitutionality of the government’s treatment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

– Japanese American veterans of the Korean War.

A panel discussion featuring Minami, Irons, and Hanif Monebi, executive director of CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) will start at 3 p.m., followed by reception and registration at 5 p.m. and dinner and program at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $125. For tables of 10, categories are Event Sponsor ($5,000), Corporate Sponsor ($2,500) and Community Sponsor ($1,500).

For more information, call (858) 565-2021, email [email protected] or visit www.jaclsandiego.org.