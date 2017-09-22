Osaka Matsuri in S.F. Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO — This year, the San Francisco-Osaka Sister City Association celebrates the 60th anniversary of the sister-city relationship between two cultural capitals of the U.S. and Japan.

In celebration of this monumental anniversary, Japantown Chounaikai is hosting its second annual Osaka Matsuri in San Francisco Japantown on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food booths will be selling Osaka-related foods, including okonomiyaki and takoyaki, as well as yakisoba. All food is being donated by Japantown restaurant Izumiya.

There will be traditional dancing on the Peace Plaza around a large, authentic yagura stage. The Bon Odori dancing will be led by Michisuya Hanayagi, Awa Odori will be led by Awakko Ren, and Kawachi Ondo will be led by singer Shogo Yamada.

Also this year, a delegation of visitors from Osaka will be welcomed.

Kimono Day will be there to help you put on yukata. Bring your own Japanese festival attire or you will also be able to rent it on the same day.

Plan on parking in the Japan Center Garage (entrances on Geary or Post near Webster) as street parking will be limited.

Sponsors: San Francisco-Osaka Sister City Association, Japan Center Garage Corporation, Yamasho, JINS Eyewear, Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Northern California, T. Okamoto & Co., Misako Sack, and Japantown Task Force.