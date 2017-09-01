Portraits of Japanese American Activism

Realizing her proximity to a rich history of activism, photographer and director Zen Sekizawa has chosen to depict Japanese American activists and organizers in Los Angeles.

The diptychs reflect the unique way each subject has chosen to express themselves and their entry points into advocacy.

These images are meant to celebrate the beautiful and unrelenting fight for the most vulnerable communities; they highlight their incredible contributions, past and present, to the civil rights struggle.

This original body of work coincides with a project that Sekizawa is currently developing about her experience as a fourth-generation Japanese American, second-generation Angeleno and the Atomic Café.

Featuring: Kristin Fukushima, traci ishigo, traci kato-kiriyama, Kathy Masaoka, Sean Miura, Nobuko Miyamoto, Mike Murase, “Atomic” Nancy Sekizawa (Zen’s mother), Evelyn Yoshimura and Mia Yamamoto.

Grand Park’s Big L.A. Portrait Gallery is projected onto the Los Angeles County Hall of Records at West Temple and North Broadway (across from City Hall) every night until Sept. 4 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For more information on the artist, visit www.zensekizawa.com.