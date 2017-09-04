‘Rashomon’ Closes Sept. 17

OAKLAND — Ubuntu Theater Project is presenting the world premiere of “Rashomon” through Sept. 17 at Brooklyn Preserve, 1433 12th Ave. in Oakland.

One event. Four versions. Within them, where is the truth?

After the body of a murdered samurai is discovered in a forest in rural Japan, a notorious bandit claims responsibility for his death. In court, his fellow witnesses — the samurai’s wife, a priest, and a local woodcutter — all give conflicting accounts of the day’s events, causing the priest to question his faith in humanity.

Acclaimed Bay Area playwright Philip Kan Gotanda’s original adaptation of the classic Japanese short story is a timely drama for an era in which the accuracy of facts are regularly contested; and an incisive parable about the ways in which humanity’s relationship to truth impacts the very foundations of society.

Directed by Michael Socrates Moran, the play features Steven Ho as Akuktagawa, Christine Jamlig as Wigmaker and Lady, Jomar Tagatac as Woodcutter and Samurai, and Ogie Zulueta as Priest and Bandit.

Remaining performances: Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 7 to 9, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m.; Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 14-16, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $15 to $45 online; pay-what-you-can at the door. Priority tickets will have reserved preferred seating and include a free concessions voucher. For general admission tickets, seating is not assigned. Note: The venue does not have an elevator and a flight of stairs is required to get to the performance space. Call the box office at (510) 646-1126 for more info.

For more information on Ubuntu Theater Project and to order tickets, visit www.ubuntutheaterproject.com.