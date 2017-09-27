Sanrio Announces Year-Long Partnership with Tanaka Farms

Sanrio Inc. will launch a unique partnership with Irvine-based Tanaka Farms for a year-long collaboration of all things healthy and supercute.

Hello Kitty and Sanrio friends, including Keroppi, Chococat, My Melody and Pochacco, will become ambassadors to the farm, starting with the kick-off of Tanaka Farms’ Pumpkin Patch. For decades, Tanaka Farms has been a staple of the community, a working farm dedicated to providing families with quality produce and educational experiences.

“Tanaka Farms welcomes Sanrio into the family and we look forward to a year of farming with Hello Kitty and Sanrio friends,” said Glenn Tanaka, owner of Tanaka Farms.

The collaboration builds on Sanrio’s mission of cultivating unique lifestyle experiences that touch every aspect of their fans’ lives. Hello Kitty and Sanrio friends will be incorporated into the educational programming provided by Tanaka Farms, teaching visitors of all ages the importance of healthy eating, as well as sustainability, responsible farming and agriculture, all while supporting their local community.

Hello Kitty, Keroppi, Chococat, My Melody and Pochacco will be integrated into photo ops throughout the farm as well as daily activities and seasonal celebrations throughout the year. A limited edition collection of commemorative “Sanrio ♥ Tanaka Farms” merchandise will also be available for purchase at the farm’s Market Stand.

“As a lifestyle brand, Sanrio strives to bring unique and meaningful experiences to our fans,” says Jill Koch, senior vice president of brand management and marketing at Sanrio. “Tanaka Farms’ goal of cultivating community aligns perfectly with Sanrio’s mission of fostering social communication. We look forward to working on year-round programming so that fans of all ages can enjoy each season at the farm with their family and friends.”

The partnership kicks off Sept. 30 with the opening of Tanaka Farms’ Pumpkin Patch. Attendees can purchase admissions for the patch, wagon rides around the farm, petting zoo and the Corn Maze or pick vegetables in the U-Pick veggie garden. The Fall Harvest Festival, including games and activities, will take place every weekend during the month of October. There will also be a Halloween event with a Sanrio Costume Contest on Oct. 28 as part of Tanaka Farms’ famed fall celebration — along with appearances by Hello Kitty.

The Sanrio collaboration continues with the Christmas Tree Farm during the holiday season, followed by strawberry picking in the spring and a melon celebration in summer 2018. Together, Sanrio and Tanaka Farms are creating unique and memorable experiences for Sanrio fans of all ages.

Tanaka Farms is a family-owned working farm that has been part of the rich fabric of Orange County farming history since 1940. Today this 30-acre gem in the heart of Irvine attracts over 100,000 guests per year for seasonal farm tours, visits to the Market Stand, Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs, and special events. For more information, visit www.tanakafarms.com.

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty, who recently celebrated her 40th anniversary. Home to many endearing characters, Sanrio was founded on the “small gift, big smile” philosophy — that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration for the broad spectrum of unique products and experiences. Today, more than 50,000 Hello Kitty-branded items are available in over 130 countries and upwards of 15,000 U.S. retail locations, including department, specialty, national chain stores and over 35 Sanrio boutiques. For more information visit www.sanrio.com and www.facebook.com/hellokitty.