Search for Missing Man Continues; Car Found

Antelope Valley Search & Rescue on Sept. 17 continued efforts to locate a Lancaster resident, Tom Ikuta, 75, who has been missing since Sept. 4.

All-terrain vehicles, search dogs, horses, and ground units were used.

Ikuta was last seen when he left his home on the 43000 block of 7th Street East in Lancaster. He was driving his light blue 1989 Ford Mustang Convertible, which has since been found.

Ikuta’s son Kevin posted on Facebook on Sept. 13, “The Sheriff’s Department contacted us Monday night and told us that they found my dad’s vehicle. They found his Mustang in Acton [in the area of Carson Mesa Road and Aliso Canyon Road]and it had been abandoned since Monday, Sept. 4 … Please continue to search for my dad. I miss him very much and I love him.”

Tom Ikuta frequents the San Fernando area and has been known to be forgetful. He stands 5’2”, weighs 95 pounds, has black/gray hair and brown eyes, and is missing his front top and bottom teeth. He was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Ikuta’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station at (661) 272-2400. You can also go online to http://lacrimestoppers.org or call (800) 222-TIPS (8477).