Short Films by Michi Tanioka to Be Screened

ROSEMEAD — Four short documentaries by Michi Tanioka will be shown on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Rosemead Library, 8800 Valley Blvd. in Rosemead.

Tanioka took up filmmaking after retirement and went on to present her works at the Asian American film festivals in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

The following films will be screened:

• “Sowing Seeds of Life … of Hope.” Japanese vegetable seeds made ife more bearable for those who were incarcerated in Wyoming at the Heart Mountain concentration camp during World War II.

• “The Last Dance.” The last in a trilogy of films about the courtship and 60-year marriage of George and Michi Tanioka.

• “A Suitcase in One Hand, a Paintbox in the Other.” Kunio Tatsui arrived in the U.S. at 18 and pursued his passion for art during his confinement at Manzanar.

• “Tiffany and the Art of Coming Out.” A young Asian American woman shares hers tory about growing up gay and her eventual coming out.

Presented by the Asian Pacific Resource Center, this program is for adults. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (626) 573-5220 or visit http://colapublib.org.