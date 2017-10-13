An Evening of Short-Form Play Readings

Ranging from comedy to drama, from realistic to the absurd, a night of readings of short-form plays will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St. in Santa Monica.

These works, written by Christopher Aguilar, Karen Huie, Kurt Kanazawa, Christine Ma, Warren Sata, Brandon Shim, and Randy Tamura, emerged from Prince Gomovilas’ playwriting class at East West Players’ David Henry Hwang Writing Institute.

The 90-minute evening is produced by Sata, directed by Jully Lee and Darrell Kunitomi, and features Natasha Liu, Victoria Tate, Ryan Moriarty, Steve Brady, Christopher Belen Aguilar, Kunitomi and Sata.

For free tickets, call (310) 374-9779, ext. 1. For information regarding EWP DHHWI classes, contact Carolina San Juan, Ph.D. at (213) 625-7000.

The Binge Free Festival of Theatre – your new BFF – is the second annual official Santa Monica Fringe Festival, Oct. 16 to 29, offering over four dozen plays, workshops and an overflowing toy box of special family-oriented events, all free, thanks to generous grants from the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, Pearl and Bill Bordy, the Cotkin Family and Playhouse PALS.