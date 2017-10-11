Anne Namba to Have Two Showings in Bay Area

Noted fashion designer Anne Namba will be in the Bay Area for two showings this weekend:

Friday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 pm. at Hotel Drisco, 2901 Pacific Ave., San Francisco. (415) 346-2880

Sunday, Oct. 15, from 12 to 5 p.m. at Issei Memorial Building, 565 N. Fifth St. in San Jose Japantown. A portion of each sale will benefit the San Jose JACL. (408) 295-1250, [email protected]

Namba will show her latest washable collections (pictured) plus her latest silk print collections and one-of-a-kind Kimono Couture collection.

For more information, call Anne Namba Designs at (877) 578-0001 or visit www.annenamba.com.