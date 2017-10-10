API Small Business Expo in Alhambra

The 18th annual Asian Small Business Expo, presented by the Asian Pacific Islander Small Business Program (API SBP) with U.S. Bank as Title Sponsor, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alamansor Court Conference Center, 700 S. Almansor St. in Alhambra.

Elected officials, U.S. Bank representatives and many community members were at the flagship store of Wing Hop Fung at the Westfield Santa Anita Mall in Arcadia on Oct. 4 to announce the event. The winners of the API SBP/U.S. Bank first annual Business Plan Competition were also announced:

First place: Clementines Mandarin Preschool, Michelle Kim and Nancy Ray, owners

Second place: Porta Stepper, a low-impact portable exerciser, Ying Butler of Y2Y Global LLC

Third place: Bar-B-Qusion, Kansas City barbecue smoked meat fusion food truck, Josh LaQuet

Ron Fong, executive director of API SBP, shared, “We are very pleased to be announcing our upcoming Expo and the winners of our first annual Business Plan Competition. Both the Expo and this competition are made possible through the support of U.S. Bank. By supporting our work with aspiring entrepreneurs and existing business owners, U.S. Bank has shown tremendous commitment supporting community economic development in our target communities and in the greater Los Angeles region.”

“We are delighted to support Asian Pacific Islander small-business owners as they start or expand their companies. U.S. Bank has long been a trusted financial partner for entrepreneurs throughout the Los Angeles area, and we are excited to see the variety of businesses that will be involved in this competition,” said Darrell Brown, senior vice president and region manager for U.S. Bank in greater Los Angeles.

Highlights of the event include networking, exhibitors, business services, government agencies, franchisors, start-up opportunities, and free workshops. Featured guest speaker will be Jonny Hwang, founder of 626 Night Market. Jerome Horton of the California Board of Equalization will be a special guest.

Admission is free. For more information, visit www.apisbp.org/expo.html.