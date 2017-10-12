Bringing Japan to OC

COSTA MESA — OC Japan Fair is bringing Japan to Orange County for the eighth year on Oct. 13, 14 and 15 at the OC Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Dr. in Costa Mesa.

Organizers are committed to bringing the best of Japanese food, culture and artists from Japan. This is one of the largest Japanese cultural festivals of the year in the Greater Los Angeles area with over 60 booths.

The theme is “The Skills of Japan: Experience and Enjoy Traditions and Innovations.” Traditions will be represented by martial arts, origami, kimono, and games, while modern innovations will include VR anime, a shower toilet and a robot.

Hours: Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 12 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stage Schedule

Friday, Oct. 13

5:30-6 p.m.: Samuraido

6-6:30 p.m.: Ron Robbins Ensemble

6:30-7 p.m.: Naruto Show

7-7:30 p.m.: Chii Sakurabi

8-9 p.m.: Che’Nelle

9-9:30 p.m.: Jerumen (hip-hop)

9:30-10 p.m.: RemJ (Michael Jackson tribute artist)

Saturday, Oct. 14

1-1:30 p.m.: Yuri Ishida/Violine

1:30-2 p.m.: Samuraido

2-2:30 p.m.: Stephanie Yanez

2:30-3 p.m.: Akaonidaiko

3-3:30 p.m.: Naruto Show

3:30-4 p.m.: Kendama and Harajuku Show

4-4:30 p.m.: Samruaido

4:30-5 p.m.: Chi Sakurabi

5-6 p.m.: Amnet Cosplay Show

6-6:30 p.m.: Naruto Show

7-8 p.m.: Layla Lane

8-8:30 p.m.: Jerumen

8:30-10 p.m.: Sunplaza Nakano-kun and Papala Kawai

Sunday, Oct. 15

10:30-11 a.m.: Rikka/Koguma Kindergarten

11-11:30 a.m.: Naruto Show

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Akaonidaiko

12-1 p.m.: Layla Lane

1-2 p.m.: Sunplaza Nakano-kun and Papala Kawai

2-3 p.m.: Rinko Kimono Show

3-3:30 p.m.: Chii Sakurabi

3:30-4 p.m.: Naruto Show

4-4:30 p.m.: Lyosuke Saitoh (dance performance)

Born in Malaysia and raised in Australia, Che’Nelle is a unique blend of cultures and genres, infusing traditional pop with elements of rock, soul and R&B to incorporate the different cultures that she’s experienced. Her songs have been used in such films as “Brave Hearts: Umizaru” and the TV dramas “Dear Sister” and “Reverse.” Che’Nelle is a recipient of seven Gold Disc awards in Japan.

Somewhere in the bustling alleys of the pop music metropolis lies L.A.-based rock duo Layla Lane. Guitarist Heday honed his skills collaborating with such artists as Jim Keltner, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Ringo Starr. He joined with forces with L.A.-born pianist Valerie Stern in 2009. An accomplished classical musician, she has performed with members of the L.A. Philharmonic and doubled for actress Lindsay Lohan playing a Chopin waltz in the film “I Know Who Killed Me.”

Sunplaza Nakano-kun and Papala Kawai were in the same year in high school and university. They debuted in 1984 as the rock band Bakufu Slump. The band released many hit songs, such as “Runner” (1988), “Resort Lovers” (1989), “Okina Tamanegi no Shita de Harukanaru Omoi” (1989), and “Tabibito-yo – The Longest Journey” (1996). They disbanded in 1999 and reorganized as Super Slump.

The food area will feature kushiage (fried vegetables and meat on a skewer), ramen, takoyaki, yakisoba, chicken bowl, abura-soba (soupless noodles), fusion sushi burritos, matcha ice, gyoza, grilled corn, okonomiyaki, curry, rice balls, and more.

Admission: $8 general, free for children 6 and under and seniors over 65. Parking ($8) in Lots I and G; enter through Gate 8 on Arlington Avenue. For more information, visit www.oc-japanfair.com.