Fall Festival This Saturday at ESGVJCC

WEST COVINA — The 2017 Akimatsuri Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 12 to 8 p.m. at the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave. in West Covina.

The free event will feature food, taiko, ondo dancing, martial arts, games, and more. The entertainment schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m. — Shorinji Kempo

1 p.m. — Presentations

1:30 p.m. — Shin Gyo Tou Ryu

3 p.m. — ESGVJCC Aikido/Shinkendo

3:30 p.m. — Nippon Minyo Kenkyukai Hoshun Kai

4 p.m. — Eibukan Goju Ryu Karate Do

4:30 p.m. — Covina Kendo Dojo

5 p.m. — Bando Hidesomi Nihon Buyo Class

5:30 p.m. — West Covina Judo Dojo

6 p.m. — Kishin Daiko

6:30 to 8 p.m. — Ondo

Also, the 20th annual Akimatsuri Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 9, at Via Verde Country Club in San Dimas.

For more information, call (626) 960-2566 or email [email protected]