Haunted Little Tokyo Starts This Week

Haunted Little Tokyo, a series of events presented by Go Little Tokyo, kicks off this week. Ghosts and goblins of all ages are invited to experience Little Tokyo as the neighborhood transforms into a series of ghoulish games, scrumptious bites and haunted nights.

• Friday to Sunday, Oct. 13 to15: Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch in Little Tokyo from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Japanese Village Plaza, 335 E. Second St. Free admission; pumpkin prices vary. Since the 1940s, Tanaka Farms has been growing seasonal produce in Irvine. Pick a freshly harvested, locally grown pumpkin in Downtown L.A. Proceeds benefit RenewLA, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization providing educational mentoring services to underserved youth

• Oct. 13: Celebrate Friday the 13th with a screening of the 1977 Japanese cult horror classic “Hausu” at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at East West Players, 120 Judge John Aiso St.A schoolgirl and six of her classmates travel to her aunt’s country home, which tries to devour the girls in bizarre ways. Bring your own seating and blankets, grab a bite from a food truck, and sip on some beer and wine while enjoying a scary movie in the plaza in front of the historic Union Center for the Arts in Little Tokyo. Free admission; $5 donation suggested.

• Oct. 14: Family movie screening of the Studio Ghibli classic “Kiki’s Delivery Service” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Japanese Village Plaza. Enjoy a fun adventure with witch trainee Kiki and her familiar spirit, a talking black cat named Jiji. Bring your own seating and blankets. Free admission; $5 donation suggested. Co-presented by Monkey Pants.

• Friday, Oct. 20: The horror film series continues with a screening of the 2002 Japanese thriller “Dark Water” at East West Players. The plot follows a divorced mother who moves into a rundown apartment with her daughter, and experiences supernatural occurrences including a mysterious water leak from the floor above. Doors open at 7 p.m., movie starts at 8 p.m. Free admission; $5 donation suggested.

• Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28: Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch in Little Tokyo from 2 to 8:30 p.m. at Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. Free admission; pumpkin prices may vary. Proceeds benefit Kizuna, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization educating, empowering and engaging a future generation of Japanese Americans.

• Oct. 28: Thrill the World flash mob at 3 p.m. on Azusa Street. Thrill The World is friends, families and other local residents who each year join together with thousands of people around the globe to celebrate Michael Jackson’s talent by dancing simultaneously to “Thriller.” Free admission.

Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party on Second Street between San Pedro and Central from 5 p.m. to midnight with live entertainment, bar crawls, food trucks, craft booths, costume contests and more frightful activities into the night. Free admission.

Haunted Little Tokyo walking tour from 5 to 6 p.m., starting in front of Go For Broke National Education Center, 355 E. First St. Join the Little Tokyo Historical Society on a journey through Little Tokyo’s haunted past with a special guided walking tour of historical buildings, ghostly tales and paranormal experiences in this over-100-year-old historic and cultural neighborhood. All proceeds support the preservation of Little Tokyo. $15 donation per person; pre-registration required. Limited to 20 participants. Receive LTHS’ 2018 commemorative “incrEDIBLE Little Tokyo” food calendar free.

Family movie screening of Studio Ghibli’s “My Neighbor Totoro,” a fantasy anime favorite, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at JACCC Plaza. Bring your own seating and blankets for a fun adventure with Satsuke and Mei as they explore their new home and neighborhood and meet the cuddly, playful creature known as Totoro. Free admission; $5 donation suggested.

Screening of the 2002 Japanese supernatural horror film “Ju-On” (also known as “The Grudge”) at 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.) at JACCC Plaza. A mysterious and vengeful spirit marks and pursues anybody who dares enter the house in which it resides. Bring your own seating and blankets, grab a bite from a food truck and sip on some beer and wine. Free admission; $5 donation suggested.

Bring your own seating and blankets, grab a bite from a food truck and sip on some beer and wine. Free admission; $5 donation suggested.

For more information, visit www.golittletokyo.com/haunted.