JACL Kakehashi Program Accepting Applications

Up to 200 participants will be selected to participate in this year’s JACL Kakehashi Program, coordinated by the Japanese American Citizens League and the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE), and supported by funding from the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The program’s goal is to build relations between Japan and Japanese Americans/Asian Americans. It provides participants with a better understanding of Japan through a variety of fields, including politics, economics, and culture. Alumni are encouraged to become effective advocates in enhancing U.S.-Japan relations.

Participants selected in a competitive process will travel for nine days in Japan, where they will visit a number of historical and educational sites, experience traditional and cultural activities, and participate in a homestay with a local family.

Trip 1 — Dates: Dec. 13 to 20. Application deadline: Oct. 9. Copy of passport deadline: No later than Oct. 31. Notification of selection: Early November

Trip 2 — Dates: March 12 to 20, 2018. Application deadline: Jan. 2, 2018. Copy of passport deadline: No later than Jan. 25, 2018.

Applicants must be:

• A student in good standing currently enrolled in accredited college or university or a young professional who has completed a minimum of a bachelor degree from an accredited college or university;

• Between the ages of 18-25 years old;

• Japanese American or Asian American heritage.

Japanese nationals or Japanese passport holders, including those with dual citizenship, are restricted from applying.

You do not need to be a JACL member to be eligible.

For more information, go online to https://kakehashi.jacl.org/ or contact Elle Kurata or Kenzie Hirai at [email protected] or (202) 223-1240 (Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST).