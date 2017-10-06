JAMA Offers Up to $5K in Scholarships for Medical Students

The Japanese American Medical Association (JAMA), a professional organization of physicians and surgeons in Los Angeles, is offering scholarships for medical students in their first, second, or third year of study.

The person(s) awarded the scholarship receives up to $5,000 to aid his/her financial needs. In addition, their names will be inscribed onto the Scholarship Plaque that is displayed at JAMA’s annual social events.

Note that the due date for completed applications is Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

The criteria for the scholarship will be based on academic achievement, financial need, and the applicant’s interest in serving the Japanese American community.

For more information, visit http://jamasocal.org.