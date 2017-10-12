Japanese Garden Festival at Descanso This Weekend

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE — The Japanese Garden Festival will be held on Oct. 14 and 15 at Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Dr. in La Canada Flintridge.

Enjoy family-friendly events including a tour of the garden, taiko drum performances and crafting. Advance tickets required; get yours here: http://bit.ly/2wMTuVU

Schedule for Saturday and Sunday:

Ikebana display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Japanese Garden talk and tour at 10 a.m.

Taiko drummers at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Crafting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patina Fare from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Regular hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Christmas. Daytime admission: $9 adults, $6 seniors/students, $4 children 5-12. Free for kids 4 and under.

For more information, visit www.descansogardens.org or https://www.facebook.com/DescansoGardensLA/.