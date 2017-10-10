‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Opens Oct. 16 at Laemmle Theaters

“Tokyo Ghoul,” directed by Kentarô Hagiwara, opens at four Laemmle theaters on Monday, Oct. 16:

• NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

• Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

• Claremont 5, 450 W. 2nd St., Claremont

• Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West Los Angeles

Showtimes: Oct. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 19 at 9:55 p.m.; Oct. 20 and 21 at 9:55 p.m. (Royal and Playhouse 7 only);

Riddled with gripping fight scenes and tasteful gore, this screen adaptation brings the popular manga series to life like never before. Buried in books and a quiet life, Ken Kaneki is all but dead to the world in an age where flesh-eating ghouls live among us. But when his only chance for survival is an organ donation that turns him into a ghoul-human hybrid, he finds sanctuary at Anteiku — a café run by the people he once considered monsters.

Targeted by anti-ghoul forces, this safe house is up against a hunger more sickening than their own. When their most innocent members are threatened by humanity’s taste for vengeance, Kaneki will risk life and limb to protect the very world that changed his own.

The cast includes Masataka Kubota, Shun’ya Shiraishi and Yû Aoi.

For more information, call (310) 478-3836 or visit www.laemmle.com.