Toyo Miyatake Exhibition at JACCC

The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center is pleased to present “TOYO: Behind the Glass Eye,” an exhibition of photographs by Toyo Miyatake — some rarely seen by the public.

The exhibition opens Thursday, Oct. 5, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 10, in JACCC’s George J. Doizaki Gallery, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

“TOYO: Behind the Glass Eye” juxtaposes selected examples of Miyatake’s pre-war art photography with his images of life in Manzanar camp — some photographed secretly before he was caught. Miyatake was eventually allowed by the authorities to serve as camp photographer.

“JACCC is honored to share Toyo Miyatake’s photographs in this very special exhibition,” says Hirokazu Kosaka, JACCC master artist-in-residence. “This exhibition plays a crucial role in helping all of us think about human nature and the kind of society we want to live in, and develop the capacity to learn from encounters with people whose appearance or views differ from our own.”

This exhibition is made possible in part by Toyo Miyatake Studio and Alan Miyatake, grandson of Toyo Miyatake.

Opening reception will be held on Oct. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. Gallery hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.; closed Mondays, Tuesdays and holidays. Free admission.

For more information, call (213) 628-2725 or visit www.jaccc.org.1