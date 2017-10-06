Vegas Gunman Was Married to JA

As authorities continue to investigate the background of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, various media outlets are reporting that he married a woman named Peggy Okamoto in 1985.

California records show that the two divorced in 1990, citing “irreconcilable differences.” It was Paddock’s second marriage. Okamoto was his classmate at John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley.

Reporters converged on the Cerritos home of Peggy Paddock, 63, but she declined to talk to them. When people started knocking on her door, she called law enforcement.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cort Bishop told reporters outside the home on Oct. 2, “The resident at this location has told me that she does not want to make any comments at this time. She’s 100 percent adamant she does not want to speak to the media.

“I’m able to tell you that she’s been divorced for 27 years, has no children with the gentleman, and has had no recent contact with him in years.”

Bishop confirmed that Stephen Paddock never lived at the Cerritos house.

He added, “I’m sure she’s as surprised as everybody else here … It was quite a surprise to her.”

Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Hanley, and his brother, Eric, have also said that they had no idea he was planning to commit mass murder.

The heavily armed gunman killed 58 people and wounded nearly 500 by firing at a country music festival from the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort on the Las Vegas Strip. He committed suicide and did not leave any note that would suggest a motive.