Vigil for Vegas Shooting Victim Nicol Kimura in Placentia on Sunday

Candlelight vigil for Nicol Kimura, who was among the 58 killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. on the backfield at Sierra Vista Elementary School, 1811 N. Placentia Ave., Placentia.

Pastor Ryan Miller of For His Glory Church in Fullerton, who was with Kimura, his wife Michelle, and four other friends at the Route 91 concert on Oct. 1, will be among the speakers.

A 1997 graduate of El Dorado High School in Placentia, Nicol attended CSU Fullerton and worked for the California Franchise Tax Board. She is survived by her parents and a sister. Cousin Mark Kimura described Nicol as a fun-loving person who enjoyed baking, going to concerts, horseback riding, traveling and hiking.

Sunday’s vigil will be an opportunity to share memories and celebrate the life of Nicol, and support the friends and family who are coping with the tragic loss.

A Go Fund Me page set up for Kimura has raised over $46,000 towards its $50,000 goal as of Friday.