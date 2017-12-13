A ‘Bitter’ Screening

Bay Area filmmaker Claudia Katayanagi (center) screened her award-winning documentary “A Bitter Legacy” on Nov. 18 at the Japanese American National Museum. The film focuses on World War II citizen isolation camps where Japanese American incarcerees deemed “troublemakers” were held, including Moab in Utah and Leupp in Arizona, which are little known even within the Nikkei community. Katayanagi was joined by two interviewees from the film: Tetsuden Kashima, who was incarcerated as an infant with his family at Topaz, Utah and is a renowned scholar at the Department of American Ethnic Studies at the University of Washington; and Chizuko Judy Sugita de Quieroz, an artist and educator who spent more than three years of her childhood in Poston, Ariz., and tells her wartime story through a published collection of paintings, “Camp Days 1942-1945.” For more information on the film, visit www.abitterlegacy.com. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

