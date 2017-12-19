Hanabusa Joins Call for Congressional Investigation of Allegations Against Trump

WASHINGTON – Rep. Colleen Hanabusa (D-Hawaii) on Dec. 12 joined 58 of her colleagues in calling on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to investigate the allegations of sexual misconduct against President Trump.

The Democratic Women’s Working Group sent a formal letter signed by 59 members requesting an investigation.

“Seventeen women have come forward to accuse the president of the United States of sexual misconduct,” said Hanabusa. “The alleged victims should be treated fairly and without discrimination and the allegations against the president should be the subject of a thorough and impartial investigation.”

The letter reads, in part, “We are requesting that the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform investigate the reports of sexual misconduct raised against President Trump, many of which he has denied. The American people deserve a full inquiry into the truth of these allegations.”