Hirono Joins Calls for Trump to Resign

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) on Tuesday called on President Donald Trump to resign becoming the latest Democratic official to say the president should step down in the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Hirono said, “I said today that the only way to stop this president that has a narcissistic need for attention — he’s a misogynist and admitted sexual predator and a liar — the only thing that will stop him from attacking us – because nobody is safe – is his resignation.”

Trump in a tweet on Tuesday morning directed at Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) called the female lawmaker a “lightweight” who “would do anything” for campaign contributions. His opponents have criticized the comments as sexist. Both Hirono and Gillibrand had previously called for Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) to resign after a number of women accused him of sexual misconduct.

In response to the president, Gillibrand responded on Twitter, “You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office.”