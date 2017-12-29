JAKWV to Host New Year’s Luncheon on Jan. 20

GARDENA — The Japanese American Korean War Veterans will again welcome the new year with a lunch at the Sea Empress Seafood Restaurant, 1636 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Gardena.

The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, starting at 11:30 a.m. Next year will mark the 24th anniversary of the JAKWV, and President Sam Shimoguchi and the Board of Directors promise a great event for members, guests, friends and the JAKWV travel group. Over the past year, JAKWV has been active in participating in memorial services at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, Evergreen Cemetery and local communities.

JAKWV again participated in Nisei Week, providing a Hospitality Room for veterans, widows and families of veterans and other military personnel.

The veterans were proud to have their hero, Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura, Medal of Honor recipient of the Korean War, once again lead the JAKWV continent in the Nisei Week Parade in which 23 Korean War veterans participated.

The following day, there was a special lunch for Miyamura and his good friend Joe Annello, a fellow POW from the Korean War. The lunch was held at the JACCC and attended by over 60 people.

Guests at the New Year’s luncheon will include veterans’ groups, JACCC staff, the Nisei Week Queen and her court, members of the JAKWV travel group, and dignitaries from the Japanese and Korean consulates. Again, as has been customary, the JAKWV Travel Group is invited for an annual mini-reunion at this event. Anyone who has traveled with the JAKWV since its inception in 2002 is invited.

Cost: $30 per person. Dress: Casual or JAKWV shirts or jackets. Make checks payable to JAKWV and list the names of all attendees for name tag purposes. Send checks and names to: Sam Shimoguchi 12557 Allin St., Los Angeles, CA 90066; (310) 433-2847; [email protected] For additional information, contact Victor Muraoka at (818) 590-6724 or [email protected]