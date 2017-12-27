JCCCsj Annual Bonenkai on Thursday

SAN JOSE — The Japantown Community Congress of San Jose will hold its annual Bonenkai on Thursday, Dec. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Akiyama Wellness Center, 110 Jackson St. in Japantown.

Join the JCCsj to celebrate the end of the year. The Bonenkai is a way to thank the community, elected officials, and local organizations of the JCCsj throughout the year. The free event will feature holiday treats, dinner, great conversation, and good times to be had by all.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/JCCsj/.