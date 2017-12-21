Let the Pounding Begin

IRVINE — OCO’s (Orange Coast Optimists) annual Mochitsuki Taikai will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30, at Tanaka Farms, 5380 University Dr. in Irvine.
7 to 8 a.m.: Loco moco served by the OCO “Crew.”
7:30 a.m.: Team pounding begins (must RSVP).
9 a.m.: Family pounding and potluck for everyone.
10 a.m.: OCO Kibou Taiko and Yuujou Daiko perform.
10:40 a.m.: Winners of Pound-off announced.
12 p.m.: Pounding ends.
Ozoni soup wil be served. For potluck, bring a main dish to share according to the first letter of your last name:
A-G — Japanese desserts, fruits, cakes, kuromame
H-M — salad, veggies, tsukemono, kamaboko, edamame
N-R — rice dishes, sushi, Spam musubi, side dishes
S-Z — drinks
For more information, contact Glenn Tanaka at [email protected]