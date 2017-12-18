Man Sentenced to Prison for Fatally Shooting Wife in San Pedro

A 77-year-old man was sentenced Dec. 12 to 19 years to life in state prison for killing his spouse nearly three years ago, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

On Nov. 1, George Matsumoto of San Pedro pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in case NA101099. The defendant also admitted an allegation that he personally used a firearm during the commission of the crime.

Deputy District Attorney Kelly Kelley of the Victim Impact Program, who prosecuted the case, said that on Jan. 14, 2015, a family member contacted police and asked for a welfare check for Mary Matsumoto, 72, who had not been heard from for several days.

When authorities arrived at the home, they discovered Mary Matsumoto in a bed with three gunshot wounds to her head, the prosecutor said.

The defendant also was found in the home, but was unresponsive, the prosecutor added. George Matsumoto was then taken into custody and charged in connection with his wife’s death.

According to the prosecutor, George Matsumoto believed his wife was having an affair. However, there was no evidence to indicate she was cheating on her husband.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, Harbor Division.