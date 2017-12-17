Missing At-risk Senior Found in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Dec. 11 at 9:39 p.m. that a missing at-risk senior, Kimiko Yamamoto, was located a couple of miles away from where she went missing in Solvang.

“Thanks to everyone who was looking for her and helped locate her. We are happy she is safe with her family,” the office said.

Earlier that day, the office requested public assistance in finding Yamamoto, 75, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia and was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. walking away from the Holiday Inn Express on Mission Drive. She was visiting Solvang with her family, and they were very concerned about her welfare.