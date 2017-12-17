New Location for CJAS/JANL Mochitsuki

SAN FRANCISCO — The Center for Japanese American Studies and Japanese American National Library will present their 49th annual mochitsuki on Saturday, Dec. 30, at a new location — Pine United Methodist Church, 426 33rd Ave. (at Clement) in San Francisco’s Richmond District.

The event is usually held at Christ United Presbyterian Church in Japantown.

The mochitsuki starts at 11 a.m. and continues until the final mochi is formed around 3 p.m. Those who would like to help with preparations are asked to arrive at 9 a.m. Mochigome (special rice for mochi-making) is donated by George Okamoto of Nomura and Co.

As always, everyone is encouraged to participate in the pounding of the rice, the shaping of the mochi cakes, and eating and socializing all afternoon. Participants can purchase mochi to take home.

The mochi is pounded by hand, not by machine, and the goal is to pass on this tradition from the Issei, Nisei and Sansei to the Yonsei and Gosei, so everyone is encouraged to bring the younger generations of their families.

For more information, call Karl Matsushita at (415) 567-5006.