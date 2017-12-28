The Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California and Japanese Chamber of Commerce Foundation will welcome 2018 with a Japanese New Year’s celebration in Little Tokyo on Monday, Jan. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The venues are Weller Court, Second Street and San Pedro Street; Japanese Village Plaza, between First and Second streets near Central Avenue; and Frances Hashimoto Plaza, across the street from JVP, south entrance on Second Street.

Food and beverages will include amazake, beer, cotton candy, popcorn, mochi, yakisoba, taiyaki, okonomiyaki by Gaja, yaki-imo, takoyaki by Tanota, oshiruko by Ryugakusei Hotline, and karaage by Tenkatori USA.

The schedule of events, which is subject to change:

Weller Court

10:50 a.m.: Kick-off by Los Angeles Taiko Center

11 a.m.: Opening ceremony with greetings, kagami-wari (sake barrel breaking) and LAPD helicopter flyover

11:15 a.m.: Drumming by Los Angeles Taiko Center

11:25 a.m.: Shishimai (lion dance) by Los Angeles Taiko Center

11:35 a.m.: Mochi-maki by Nisei Week Queen and Court

11:40 a.m.: Calligraphy demonstration by Beikoku Shodo Kenkyu-kai

12 p.m.: Aikido by Sanbukan

12:25 p.m.: Minyo and odori by Matsutoyo-kai

1:10 p.m.: Shorinji Kempo, South Bay Branch

1:30 p.m.: Fashion show by L.A. Kimono Club

1:50 p.m.: L.A. Kendo Dojo

2:15 p.m.: Japanese traditional dance by L.A. Kimono Club

2:30 p.m.: Mochi-maki by JCCSC officers/directors

2:35 p.m.: Kashima Shinryu

2:50 p.m.: Harajuku Fashion Team by Fickle Wish

3 p.m.: Kendama performance by Team Jungle

3:15 p.m: Awa odori dance by Awa Tokushima Ren

3:35 p.m.: Closing

Japanese Village Plaza

12:30 p.m.: Kick-off by Los Angeles Taiko Center

12:40 p.m.: Opening ceremony and greetings

12:55 p.m.: Mochi-maki by Nisei Week Queen and Court

1 p.m.: Drumming and lion dance by Los Angeles Taiko Center

1:20 p.m.: Kendama by Team Jungle

1:45 p.m.: Minyo and odori by Matsutoyo-kai

2:30 p.m.: Aikido by Sanbukan

3:10 p.m.: Kashima Shinryu

3:20 p.m.: Harajuku Fashion Team by Fickle Wish

3:40 p.m.: Awa odori dance by Awa Tokushima Ren

4 p.m.: Closing

Frances Hashimoto Plaza

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kids’ Corner

Interactive and hands-on demonstrations of traditional Japanese activities such as children’s books and toys, ton ton paper sumo wrestling (origami sumo tournament), fukuwarai, anime both, kendama performance, ring toss, tic tac toe, otedama.

Free parking and shuttle service provided by Metro at the Mangrove Lot, 428 E. Temple St. (between Alameda and Vignes). Shuttles available every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the sponsoring organizations, call (213) 626-3067 or visit www.jccsc.com.