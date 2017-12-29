Nikkei Socials New Year’s Party

GARDENA — Nikkei Socials are celebrating the New Year on Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1700 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

The New Year’s dance will feature David Shinjo, deejay and dance instructor, who will be teaching the rhumba at 7 p.m. Open ballroom dancing starts at 8 p.m. and dancing continues with a mixer and line dancing until 10:45 p.m. All levels of dancers are welcome in addition to singles or couples. Music will be organized by the Music Committee.

Snacks will be served at intermission.

Admission is $10 for members; $12 for non-members. Memberships can be purchased at the dance. For reservations for a table of eight or for additional information, call Shiz at (714) 292-4790 or email [email protected]