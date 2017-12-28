Robert Wada Appointed to L.A. County Superior Court

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Jerry Brown on Dec. 22 announced the appointment of 33 California superior court judges, including Robert S. Wada, 62, of Fullerton, who has been named to the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Since 2016, Wada has served as a commissioner at that court, where he was supervising probate attorney from 2011 to 2016, a commissioner from 2008 to 2011, and a probate attorney from 1997 to 2008.

Wada was a sole practitioner from 1985 to 1997. He was an associate at the Law Office of Rick J. Fenelli from 1985 to 1997 and from 1982 to 1983; at Aarons and Aarons Inc. from 1984 to 1985; and at F. Gordon Chytraus Inc. from 1983 to 1984.

He earned a J.D. degree from Western State University College of Law and a B.A. from UCLA.

Wada fills the vacancy created by the conversion of a court commissioner position on Nov. 17, 2016. He is registered without party preference.

Brown also appointed judges in Alameda, Butte, Contra Costa, Humboldt, Kings, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Stanislaus and Ventura counties. The compensation for each of these positions is $200,042.