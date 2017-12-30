Terminal Islanders to Hold New Year’s Party

The 47th annual Terminal Islanders New Year’s party will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 14, at the Holiday Inn, 2640 N. Lakewood Blvd. in Long Beach.

The cost is free for paid members over 90 years old who lived on Terminal Island, $40 for adults and $20 for children under 10 years of age. Entree choices are short ribs, salmon or vegetarian.

Entertainment will be provided by L.A. Kayo and Kotobuki no Kai. There will be gift basket raffles and Terminal Island T-shirts available for purchase.

RSVP by Wednesday, Jan. 3, by sending your reservation and payment payable to Terminal Islanders to Diane Yamashita, 8912 Aqueduct Ave., North Hills, CA 91343.