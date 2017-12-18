’Tis the Season in Little Tokyo



The holiday season is in full swing Downtown, and on Dec. 12, Little Tokyo was featured on the Fox 11 morning program “Good Day L.A.” Joined by Shogun Santa (Mike Okamoto), reporter Sandra Endo visited merchants in the neighborhood, including Rafu Bussan in Honda Plaza and U-Space at JACCC (above), tried her hand at making bacon doughnuts at Cafe Dulce (right) in Japanese Village Plaza and introduced gift ideas with a Japanese flair with Little Tokyo Community Council Chairman Chris Komai on the Japanese Village Plaza stage (below).

Photos by SOPHIA KUNITO COLE and ELLEN ENDO