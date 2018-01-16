2018 – Week 1 Scores

Games played on January 7th and 13th
Carson Aye Minor
OC Imprint (61) –
Marina Tigers (48) –
Centinela Celtics (37) –
Blue Devils (39) –
Higashi (49) –
GK Quicksilver (46) –
Standings
1 – 0 OC Imprint
1 – 0 Higashi
1 – 0 Blue Devils
0 – 1 Marina Tigers
0 – 1 GK Quicksilver
0 – 1 Centinela Celtics
Bell (Sun.) Aye Minor
M.I. Westside Tigers (44) – K. Nomura 13, J. Lum, J. Komesu 15, D. Hong, S. Nomura 8, T. Nomura, K. Tanita, P. Lee 8.
East Venice Bears (51) – E. Matsubayashi 6, C. Mikasa 5, J. Oshima 13, C. Kubota 10, T. Shishido 15, E. Saito 2, K. Saito.
Pasadena Warriors (49) – D. Bell 19, W. Gin 6, D. Kato 3, R. Matsumoto 7, J. Utsunomiya, E. Anderson 14.
Double Dribble (52) – M. Kawamata 3, J. Ogawa 9, G. Miyagishima, D. Ogawa 1, R. Miyagishima, K. Ogawa 4, H. Jonokuchi, B. Gonzales 15, A. Maeda 20.
Blazers (43) – J. Tsai 10, S. Watanabe 6, A. Saldana 11, C. Padilla 3, T. Kim 11, T. Ashcraft 2.
Cubs (48) – K. Ogata 7, P. Smart 2, C. Wong 8, Y. Shigeta 7, G. Yamamoto 3, B. Dung, E. Young 13, G. Campbell 8, P. Sakasegawa.
Standings
1 – 0 Double Dribble
1 – 0 East Venice Bears
1 – 0 Cubs
0 – 1 Pasadena Warriors
0 – 1 M.I. Westside Tigers
0 – 1 Blazers
Rancho Dominguez (AM) Aye Major
Games postponed due to gym maintenance
Rancho Dominguez (PM) Aye Major
Games postponed due to gym maintenance