2018 – Week 1 Scores

Games played on January 7th and 13th

Carson Aye Minor

OC Imprint (61) –

Marina Tigers (48) –

* * *

Centinela Celtics (37) –

Blue Devils (39) –

* * *

Higashi (49) –

GK Quicksilver (46) –

* * *

Standings

1 – 0 OC Imprint

1 – 0 Higashi

1 – 0 Blue Devils

0 – 1 Marina Tigers

0 – 1 GK Quicksilver

0 – 1 Centinela Celtics

* * *

Bell (Sun.) Aye Minor

M.I. Westside Tigers (44) – K. Nomura 13, J. Lum, J. Komesu 15, D. Hong, S. Nomura 8, T. Nomura, K. Tanita, P. Lee 8.

East Venice Bears (51) – E. Matsubayashi 6, C. Mikasa 5, J. Oshima 13, C. Kubota 10, T. Shishido 15, E. Saito 2, K. Saito.

* * *

Pasadena Warriors (49) – D. Bell 19, W. Gin 6, D. Kato 3, R. Matsumoto 7, J. Utsunomiya, E. Anderson 14.

Double Dribble (52) – M. Kawamata 3, J. Ogawa 9, G. Miyagishima, D. Ogawa 1, R. Miyagishima, K. Ogawa 4, H. Jonokuchi, B. Gonzales 15, A. Maeda 20.

* * *

Blazers (43) – J. Tsai 10, S. Watanabe 6, A. Saldana 11, C. Padilla 3, T. Kim 11, T. Ashcraft 2.

Cubs (48) – K. Ogata 7, P. Smart 2, C. Wong 8, Y. Shigeta 7, G. Yamamoto 3, B. Dung, E. Young 13, G. Campbell 8, P. Sakasegawa.

* * *

Standings

1 – 0 Double Dribble

1 – 0 East Venice Bears

1 – 0 Cubs

0 – 1 Pasadena Warriors

0 – 1 M.I. Westside Tigers

0 – 1 Blazers

* * *

Rancho Dominguez (AM) Aye Major

Games postponed due to gym maintenance

* * *

Rancho Dominguez (PM) Aye Major

Games postponed due to gym maintenance